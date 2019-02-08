Resources More Obituaries for Rebecca Dominey Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Rebecca (Renshaw) Dominey

1958 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Rebecca Renshaw Dominey passed away peacefully Sunday, February 3, 2019 in McKinney, Texas after a long battle with cancer.



Rebecca was born February 19, 1958 in Galveston, Texas and was a fifth generation Texan. She grew up in Sherman, Texas, graduated as a geologist from Tulane University, and lived all over the world for many years before settling back in McKinney, Texas with her family. She and her husband had recently retired to Steamboat Springs, Colorado.



She is survived by her husband, Jerry Dominey; her children Jered Dominey and his spouse Aliza of Washington DC, Sarah Dominey of Dallas, Texas and Christopher Dominey of Anchorage, Alaska; two sisters, Mary Wofford and her husband Steve, and Cynthia Knowles and her husband Doyle; one brother Ralph Renshaw and his wife Cathy; brother-in-law and sister-in-law Clyde and Nancy Dominey; nieces and nephews are Mary Lee and Clayton Knowles, Chase, Stephanie and Burke Wofford, Seth, Tonja, Zandra and Gareth Renshaw, Lindsey and Chris James and Julie Dominey, and several aunts, uncles and cousins.



She is preceded in death by her parents Dr. Ralph and Shirley Renshaw of Sherman, Texas.



Services will be held Friday, February 8, 2019 at 4:00 pm at Stonebridge United Methodist Church of McKinney, Texas. Jeff Lust will officiate.



Family will receive friends at the Knowles home at 2710 Sylvan Way, McKinney, Texas following the service.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or the .



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or the .

Arrangements are under the direction of Turrentine, Jackson, Morrow Funeral Home, McKinney, Texas. Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 8, 2019