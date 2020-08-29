1/
REBECCA JANE LYLES
Rebecca Jane Arnold Lyles passed away in New Caney, Texas on Aug. 20, 2020 after a battle with cancer. She was born March 24, 1964 in Sherman. She spent all her life here and was a 1982 graduate of Sherman High School. She taught school here until she retired in New Caney. She married Kevin Lyles on July 10, 1991 in Sherman.
She is survived by her husband, Kevin Lyles; a son Matthew Lyles and wife, Victoria of Florida; a daughter, Ashley Kaye of New Caney; her mother, Maudine Arnold of Sherman; two sisters, Elaine Colinger and Nancy Arnold; and a niece Amanda Horneman. She was preceded in death by her father, Donald C. Arnold. She was a member of the Porter First Baptist Church.

Published in The Herald Democrat on Aug. 29, 2020.
