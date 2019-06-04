|
Rebecca Parish, 62, died Sunday, June 2, 2019 at Texoma Medical Center in Denison.
Graveside services will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Kendall Chapel Cemetery in Southmayd. Arrangements are under the direction of Cravens Funeral Home in Sherman.
She is survived by husband, Gerald Parish of Southmayd; daughters, Chelsey Parish of Southmayd, and Casey Green of Livingston; son, Steven Green of Brenham; sisters Susan Combs of Greenbriar, AR, Lorraine Taylor of Eros, LA, Marshall Bandy of West Monroe, LA, and Carrie Vickers of Cabot, AR; brothers, Richard Bandy of West Monroe, LA, and Phillip Bandy of Austin, AR.
Published in The Herald Democrat on June 4, 2019
