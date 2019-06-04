Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cravens Funeral Home - Sherman
225 W. Brockett Street
Sherman, TX 75090
(903) 893-6110
Graveside service
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Kendall Chapel Cemetery
Southmayd, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rebecca Parish
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rebecca Parish

Obituary Flowers

Rebecca Parish Obituary
Rebecca Parish, 62, died Sunday, June 2, 2019 at Texoma Medical Center in Denison.
Graveside services will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Kendall Chapel Cemetery in Southmayd. Arrangements are under the direction of Cravens Funeral Home in Sherman.
She is survived by husband, Gerald Parish of Southmayd; daughters, Chelsey Parish of Southmayd, and Casey Green of Livingston; son, Steven Green of Brenham; sisters Susan Combs of Greenbriar, AR, Lorraine Taylor of Eros, LA, Marshall Bandy of West Monroe, LA, and Carrie Vickers of Cabot, AR; brothers, Richard Bandy of West Monroe, LA, and Phillip Bandy of Austin, AR.
Published in The Herald Democrat on June 4, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.