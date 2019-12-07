|
|
Recia Jo Pace Wilson, age 89, of Denison, Texas passed away December 4, 2019 at the Terrace in Denison, Texas.
Recia Jo Was born March 31, 1930 in Denison, Texas, to Raymond and Zola Pace. Recia married Woodrow W. Wilson (Woody) in 1951 by Rev. Ronald Prince of Parkside Baptist Church. She attended school at Lane and Houston elementary and graduated from Denison High School in 1946. After high school she worked for the Citizens National Bank and later was a cashier at the Rialto Theater. She attended Austin College, Grayson College, and Southeastern State University where she received a Bachelors in Science and Education in 1970 and a Master of Education in 1973. After graduation Mrs. Wilson taught the second grade for Denison Independent School District. She begin teaching at Golden rule in Lamar Elementary for six years and taught second grade at Mayes Elementary for twenty one years. She was voted classroom teacher of the year in 1983 and 1984. She retired in 1997 after teaching for 27 years. She loved children she had the privilege of teaching each year. She will always tell her family the same thing every year "This is the best class I've ever had." She loved her Church and was baptized in 1943 at the First Baptist Church in Denison. When Parkside Baptist Church was organized 1949, Recia Became a member of Parkside and 1950 was a member number 272 of the newly organized Church. Recia was a member of Parkside until her death.
Recia is survived by one brother Donald Pace and wife Ernestine of Pottsboro, three nephews David pace and wife Rhonda of Denison, Van Neinast and wife Margret of Richardson, Joe Neinast and wife Esmeralda of Lubbock and three nieces, Cathy Harris and husband Steve of Luella, Julie Allred and husband Bud of Kenefic, OK. And Pattisue Eaves of Amarillo. She was preceded in death by her husband, Woodrow (Woody) Wilson and one Sister Wanda Nell Neinast and her parents Raymond Pace and Zola (Pace) Medlin.
Funeral services for Mrs. Wilson will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, December 9th, 2019 in the Fisher Funeral Home Chapel. Internment will follow at Cedarlawn memorial Park in Sherman, TX.
Condolences may be registered online at http://www.fisherfh.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
Published in The Herald Democrat from Dec. 7 to Dec. 9, 2019