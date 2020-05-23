|
|
SHERMAN-Reggie Del Crick passed away Friday, May 15 in Sherman at the age of 69. He will be honored this weekend at a Family Gathering in Georgetown, Texas. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Waldo Funeral Home.
Reggie was born October 21. 1950 in Ft. Worth to the late Melville Boone Crick and Una Maurine (Powell) Crick. He worked as a route manager for Aramark Uniforms for over 22 years. Reggie loved all sports, especially golfing with his friends every Sunday at Grayson golf course.
Reggie will be remembered as a loving father, who was especially proud of his kids. He is survived by his son, Kyle Crick of Sherman; daughter, Leslie Crick Bourquin and husband Eric of Georgetown; four grandchildren, Cannon, Grayson, Lila, and Elias Bourquin; brother, Terry Crick of Ft. Worth; and sister, Diane Atwood and husband David of Burleson. He was preceded in death by his parents, and one son, Kevin Crick.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Kevin Crick Memorial Fund at the Boys and Girls Club of Sherman, PO Box 452, Sherman, TX 75091. The register book can be signed at waldofuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat on May 23, 2020