SHERMAN–Regina passed from this life on February 24, 2020 at the age of 92. She was born in Cleveland, Ohio on November 3, 1927 to Reginald and Thelma Pietri Overman. In 1947 she moved to Sherman with her parents. Three years later she married Donald Krause, an airman at Perrin Air Force Base. The following years involved travel around the United States as Donald completed his military career. In 1969 she and Donald returned to Sherman with their family. Regina was the Medical Records Librarian and Assistant Director of the Medical Records Department at Wilson N. Jones Hospital at her retirement in 1995.
The most important things in Regina's life were her family and her church. She was an active member of St. Mary's Catholic Parish and devoted much of her free time to parish organizations and projects. She raised eight children, often by herself as military duty required Donald's absence from the family for long periods. Her faith sustained her through the stresses and strains of parenting and being a military wife. Her children knew they were loved and that she was always there for them throughout their childhood and after.
Regina was preceded in death by her husband, Donald; her son, Jeffrey Krause; her sister, Raenelle Pittner; her brother, Robert Overman and her parents. She is survived by her sister, Joan Bradshaw Rowe; her brother, Reginald Overman, Jr.; her children, Jack Chambers (Anne), Kerry Krause, Raenelle Weatherly, Kevin Krause, Renee' Krause (David Haikin), Donald Krause, Jr. (Linda), and Timothy Krause (Katja); daughter-in-law, Roseanna Krause, as well as 18 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Rosary will be at Waldo Funeral Home at 6 PM Sunday, March 1, 2020 followed by Family Visitation from 6:30-8:00 PM. Funeral Mass will be at 1:00 PM Monday, March 2, 2020 at St. Mary's Catholic Church preceded by a luncheon at 11:30 AM.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 29, 2020