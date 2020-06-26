Reginald "Reggie" B. Smith, Sr. of Sherman, Texas, said, "I want to go home to God." His desire for heaven was fulfilled on June 22, 2020, at the age of 80. Reggie, who was born at home in Mabank, Texas, was the youngest of four children between Bertha and Aubra E. Smith.
Reggie enjoyed raising cattle, horseback riding, football, country music, shooting, politics, people, Mexican food, steaks, long trips to the beach, gardening, buttered up desserts, and cats. Having been raised with a special needs brother, he had a life-long concern and affinity for those who struggled emotionally and physically. An accomplished athlete, Reggie excelled in football, basketball, and track - quarterbacking his varsity high school team for three years and leading his varsity basketball team in scoring.
After graduating from East Texas State University, he went to work for Texas Instruments from which he would eventually retire after 35 years of faithful service.
In 1966, on a blind date, he met the love of his life - Sherilyn Smith. Reggie and Sherilyn tied the knot on November 12, 1966. They were blessed with three beautiful children, Reggie, Allison, and Hunter.
Reggie is pre-deceased by his parents, his sisters Jolie Pickens and Loretta Hudspeth, and his brother Aubra Smith.
Reggie is survived by his wife, his three children and their families - Reggie Smith and wife Stephany of Van Alstyne, Allison Robertson and husband Clay of Kerrville, and Hunter Smith and wife Jennifer of Zionsville, Indiana. He was blessed with and survived by eleven grandchildren: Olivia Robertson, Juliana Robertson, Audrey Kate Robertson, Grant Robertson, Josiah Smith, Samuel Smith, Lydia Smith, Beau Smith, Reggie Smith, Anna Katherine Smith, and Rhett Smith. He is pre-deceased by sister-in-law Margo Smith and survived by sister-in-law Roxanne Smith. Reggie is survived by first cousins Presley Wright, Betty Kirby, nephew Joe Pickens and wife Andrea, niece Marta Harvey and husband Les, and niece Laurann Pratt. He is survived by niece Kristen McCoy and husband Billy, nephew Adam Coffey, niece Cariana Haker and husband Chad, and niece Che' Jones and husband Doug.
His family would like to thank his home church, Western Heights Church of Christ, The Woodlands nursing staff, and a large, loving host of family and friends who supported him through his illness and end of life.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Friday, June 26 at Western Heights Church of Christ. The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00 PM prior to the funeral. Burial will follow at West Hill Cemetery. The register book can be signed online at waldofuneralhome.com.
Reggie enjoyed raising cattle, horseback riding, football, country music, shooting, politics, people, Mexican food, steaks, long trips to the beach, gardening, buttered up desserts, and cats. Having been raised with a special needs brother, he had a life-long concern and affinity for those who struggled emotionally and physically. An accomplished athlete, Reggie excelled in football, basketball, and track - quarterbacking his varsity high school team for three years and leading his varsity basketball team in scoring.
After graduating from East Texas State University, he went to work for Texas Instruments from which he would eventually retire after 35 years of faithful service.
In 1966, on a blind date, he met the love of his life - Sherilyn Smith. Reggie and Sherilyn tied the knot on November 12, 1966. They were blessed with three beautiful children, Reggie, Allison, and Hunter.
Reggie is pre-deceased by his parents, his sisters Jolie Pickens and Loretta Hudspeth, and his brother Aubra Smith.
Reggie is survived by his wife, his three children and their families - Reggie Smith and wife Stephany of Van Alstyne, Allison Robertson and husband Clay of Kerrville, and Hunter Smith and wife Jennifer of Zionsville, Indiana. He was blessed with and survived by eleven grandchildren: Olivia Robertson, Juliana Robertson, Audrey Kate Robertson, Grant Robertson, Josiah Smith, Samuel Smith, Lydia Smith, Beau Smith, Reggie Smith, Anna Katherine Smith, and Rhett Smith. He is pre-deceased by sister-in-law Margo Smith and survived by sister-in-law Roxanne Smith. Reggie is survived by first cousins Presley Wright, Betty Kirby, nephew Joe Pickens and wife Andrea, niece Marta Harvey and husband Les, and niece Laurann Pratt. He is survived by niece Kristen McCoy and husband Billy, nephew Adam Coffey, niece Cariana Haker and husband Chad, and niece Che' Jones and husband Doug.
His family would like to thank his home church, Western Heights Church of Christ, The Woodlands nursing staff, and a large, loving host of family and friends who supported him through his illness and end of life.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Friday, June 26 at Western Heights Church of Christ. The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00 PM prior to the funeral. Burial will follow at West Hill Cemetery. The register book can be signed online at waldofuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Jun. 26, 2020.