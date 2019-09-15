|
Reginald Eugene Curtis (Reggie), 69, of Denison, was called to eternal life Friday, September 6, 2019 at the Dallas VA Hospital with family by his side.
Reggie entered this world December 4, 1949 in Fayetteville, Arkansas the son of Calvin and Cliffie (Watkins) Curtis. He served his country proudly in the U. S. Army. He later married his soulmate, his life line LaQuita Chapman on Sept. 2,1975. Reggie enjoyed working on his lawn mowers and cars. And could fix anything or teach you to do it. He was an avid NASCAR fan. He loved his family and spending time with them, especially his grandchildren. Although his passing leaves a void in all of our lives we are all blessed to have had him. He will be forever missed.
Reggie leaves behind his family, wife, LaQuita Chapman Curtis of Denison, TX; son, Bryan Curtis of Denison, TX; daughters, Deanna Britton of Sherman, TX; Tamera Plemmons and husband, Michael of Denison, TX; Tresa Curtis of Denison, TX; Shelly Evans and husband, Bryan of Howe, TX; grandchildren, MaKayla Plemmons and husband, Jeremiah, Tyler Britton, Erin Plemmons, Eric Britton, Kassidy Curtis, Collin Curtis, Kiley Waters, Tristian Townsend and Caden Evans; mother, Cliffie Curtis of Denison, TX; brother, Michael Curtis Jr. of Denison, TX: sister, Kaye Curtis of Denison, TX; aunts Dorcas, Jane, and Alice all of Arkansas, numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father, Calvin Curtis, brothers Michael and David, and favorite sister-in-law Jackie Sue.
Reggie was cremated according to his wishes. Family and friends will gather September 21, 2019 2:00pm at 1840 Douglas St. Howe, Texas 75459 Bring your fondest memories.
Condolences may be registered online at www.fisherfh.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Sept. 15, 2019