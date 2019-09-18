Home

Fisher Funeral Home - Denison
604 W. Main
Denison, TX 75020
903-464-9200
Service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
1840 Douglas St.
Howe, TX
Reginald Eugene "Reggie" Curtis

Reginald Eugene "Reggie" Curtis Obituary
Reginald Eugene Curtis 'Reggie', 69, of Denison, died Friday, September 6, 2019 at the Dallas VA Hospital.
Reggie was cremated according to his wishes. Family and friends will gather September 21 at 2 p.m. at 1840 Douglas St. in Howe.
He is survived by his wife, LaQuita Chapman of Denison; son, Bryan Curtis of Denison; daughters, Deanna Britton of Sherman, Tamera Plemmons of Denison, Tresa Curtis of Denison, and Shelly Evans of Howe; mother, Cliffie Curtis of Denison; brother, Michael Curtis Jr. of Denison; sister, Kaye Curtis of Denison; and nine grandchildren.
Please visit the online registry at www.fisherfh.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Sept. 18, 2019
