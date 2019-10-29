|
Remona Bourne, 82, died Thursday, October 24, 2019.
A celebration of life will be held at 10 a.m. Monday at the Armstrong Baptist Church in Armstrong, Okla. Mike Calhoun will officiate. A family visitation will be held from 3 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Holmes-Coffey-Murray Funeral Home in Durant. The final resting place will be the Highland Cemetery in Durant.
She is survived by her husband, William; children, Arnold Bourne of Durant, Deborah Layton of Durant, Mike Bourne of Atoka, Terry Bourne of Durant, and Robert Bourne; siblings, Larry Hughes of Cali., Juanita Bourne of Durant, Anita Ray of Wayne, Okla., and George Hughes of Asher, Okla.; ten grandchildren; and sixteen great-grandchildren.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Oct. 29, 2019