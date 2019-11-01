|
|
Rena Lucille Center, 98, of Whitesboro, Texas went to be with her Lord and Savior in the early hours or Wednesday, October 30, 2019.
Lucille was born in Grannis, Arkansas on June 19, 1921 to Earnest and Rena (Baker) Martin. She graduated in 1940 from Whitesboro High School. She married W.T. Center Jr., on March 21, 1941 in Dexter, Texas. Lucille loved her family and loved taking care of her family and friends, as well as the children of this community. She spent many years serving as a Sunday School teacher at First Baptist Church of Whitesboro as well as caring and rocking the babies at Children's Tree where she worked. In her later years she enjoyed taking care of her customer's at Lovejoy's in Whitesboro. In life the most important things in Lucille's life were her family and her church.
She is survived by her daughter, Carla Case and husband, Mike of Whitesboro; grandchildren, Marc Case and wife, Tracy of Whitesboro, David Case and wife, Jami of Whitesboro, Tennille Center of Pahoa, Hawaii; great-grandchildren, Conner Case, Gabbie Case, Hunter Case, Mason Case, Jash Mertins, Laila
Mertins; daughter-in-law, Debbie Neeley and husband, Jimmy of Whitesboro; brother, Eldon Martin; and sister, Martha Davidson of Sherman.
Lucille was preceded in death by her husband, W.T. Center Jr., parents, Earnest and Rena Martin son,
Larry Center, five brothers and three sisters.
Funeral services honoring Lucille will be held on Monday, November 4, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Meador Funeral Home of Whitesboro, officiated by Rev. Mike Flannagan. Interment will follow at Dixie Cemetery. There will be a time of visitation for friends and family held at the funeral home on Sunday, November 3 ,2019 from 6 to 8 p.m.
To sign the online registry, please go to www.meadorfuneral.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Nov. 1, 2019