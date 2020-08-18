RETHA PACE

DENISON–Retha Dodson Pace, 96, passed away on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at her home in Denison. Retha was born in Leonard, Texas on Monday, April 28, 1924, the daughter of Roy F. and Una Henry Dodson. She graduated from Bonham High School. On November 7, 1944, Retha and John (Boots) Pace were married in Denison, Texas. Retha worked in retail sales and was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church.
Retha is survived by her son, Jerry Pace and his wife, Carol of Denison; brother, Charlie Dodson and his wife, Jane of Trenton, Texas; sisters, Louise Eason of Fort Worth, Texas and Francine (Cookie) McGuire of Greenville, Texas; granddaughter, Amber Short and her husband, Brian and great grandchildren, Zoie Short and Lucy Short.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John (Boots) Pace; brothers, Jess Dodson, Glenn Dodson, Roy Dodson, Jr. and Othel Dodson and sisters, Opal Taylor, Vera Crabb and Jean Bond.
Family visitation will be at 10 a.m., one hour prior to the service at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Faith Fellowship Baptist Church with Reverend Garry Jordan officiating. Following the service there will be a private interment in Cedarlawn Memorial Park.
Arrangements are under the direction of Johnson-Moore Funeral Home.
Condolences may be registered to: www.johnsonmoorefuneralhome.net.