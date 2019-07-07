Rex Beardain entered heaven and rejoined his love Kathryn Sunday June 30, 2019.

Rex Donald Beardain was born to Roy Davis Beardain and Sarah Francis Mullins October 15, 1936 in Clovis, New Mexico. He married Kathryn Ann Curd December 29, 1953 in a small family wedding in Plainview Texas. Life together started in Clovis but in a short time they moved to the Beardain family farm in the Rhea Community 15 miles north of Bovina, Texas. The family was an active part of the Bovina Church of Christ where Rex matured as a Christian father and taught Bible classes and served as a deacon. Rex and Kathryn were very young as parents and dedicated their lives to the love and care of their children. In the late 70's Rex and Kathryn returned to Clovis working for the Clovis public schools. For his last 6 years he lived in Denison near Weldon and Kathy and continued to share his life with them

Survivors include, four children: Weldon Beardain and wife Kathy of Denison, Tx, Rex Beardain Jr. and wife Susan of Lubbock, Tx, Sharon Kay Osborne and husband Chris of Oklahoma City, Ok and Teresa Turnbow and husband Michael of McKinney, Tx He is also survived by eleven grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren.

The family request that instead of flowers memorial gifts be sent to High Plains Children's Home 11461 S. Western Street Amarillo, Tx 79118 or Eastern New Mexico Children's Home 1356 NM236 Portales, NM 88130.

Services are under the care of Bratcher Funeral Home. Published in The Herald Democrat on July 7, 2019