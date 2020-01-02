Home

Meador Funeral Home - Whitesboro
401 HWY 377 NORTH
Whitesboro, TX 76273
(903) 564-3800
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
1:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
2:00 PM
Mount Zion Cemetery
REX WALTON Obituary
William Rex Walton passed away Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at the Brookdale North Assisted Living Center in Denton, TX.
Rex is survived by his children, David Walton (Marie) of Katy, Linda Empson (Glen) of Chubbuck, ID, Roger (Melanie) of Little Elm, Suzy Miller (Ben-deceased) of Pottsboro, Jeanne Jacobs (Bob) of Denton, and Kelly (Catherine) of Sherman.
He's also survived by 12 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.
Funeral services honoring Rex will be held at 2:00 PM at Mount Zion Cemetery on Friday, January 3, 2020, officiated by Rev. Mike Lawson. A time of Visitation will be held for family and friends at Meador Funeral Home in Whitesboro on Friday, January 3, 2020 beginning one hour prior to service time.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Jan. 2, 2020
