Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Cedarlawn Memorial Park
Sherman, TX
Reynaldo Guerrero Obituary
Reynaldo Guerrero, age 68, died on Saturday, February 9, 2019. He was born in Kenedy, Tx on November 7, 1950.
He is survived by Jose Guerrero Jr. of Wylie, Luciana Birchfield of Pottsboro; Elvira Feilden, Raul Guerrero, Ruben Guerrero and Rojelio Guerrero, all of Sherman; Reymundo Guerrero of Graham; Erlinda Housel of Hanover, PA; Rudolfo Guerrero of Dallas and Emilia Doty of Anna.
He was preceded in death by his parents Jose Guerrero Sr, Emilia Guerrero; and brothers and sisters Remigio Guerrero, Lucia Balderas and Elva Castillo.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 23 at 2pm at Cedarlawn Memorial Park in Sherman.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 20, 2019
