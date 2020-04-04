Home

RHODA SHARON HENSON


1944 - 2020
RHODA SHARON HENSON Obituary
HOWE–Rhoda Sharon Henson, 75, of Howe died on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Focused Care at Sherman.
Sharon was born on September 25, 1944 in Temple, Texas, the daughter of Forrest and Florine (Gay) Langham. She was preceded in death in 2000 by her husband, Argus M. Henson. Rhoda was a homemaker, lifetime member of the AmVets Ladies Auxiliary and of the Baptist faith.
Due to the unprecedented pandemic, the services that were planned, have been cancelled and her ashes will be interred at a later date in Dixie Cemetery in Whitesboro.
She is survived by her son, Lewis W. Henson; grandchildren, Christopher Ryan Henson, Matthew Henson and Mary Ann Henson and many nieces and nephews, including her niece, Yvette (Genie) White of Sherman.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband and son, Donald Ray Henson.
Arrangements are under the direction of Johnson-Moore Funeral Home.
Condolences may be registered to: www.johnsonmoorefuneralhome.net.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Apr. 4, 2020
