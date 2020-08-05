1/
RHONDA DENISE MAYO
Rhonda Denise Mayo, age 50, of Whitesboro, TX, passed away at Denton Presbyterian Hospital, Denton, TX on Monday, August 3, 2020.
Left to cherish her memory are her parents; Ronnie & Betty Mayo of Whitesboro, TX, her son; Zackary Glenn of Wichita Falls, TX, her brother; Chad Mayo & Jolene of Whitesboro, TX, her sister; Lisa Lawson & Scott of Lindsay, TX, other extended family and friends.
Graveside service will be held on Thursday, August 6, 2020, 10:00 A.M. at Macomb Cemetery, Collinsville, TX. Officiating will be Jackie Crisp. Interment will follow.
Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service, Denison, TX.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
AMERICAN FUNERAL SERVICE - Denison
4312 West Crawford Street
Denison, TX 75020
903-463-6300
