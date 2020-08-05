Rhonda Denise Mayo, age 50, of Whitesboro, TX, passed away at Denton Presbyterian Hospital, Denton, TX on Monday, August 3, 2020.

Left to cherish her memory are her parents; Ronnie & Betty Mayo of Whitesboro, TX, her son; Zackary Glenn of Wichita Falls, TX, her brother; Chad Mayo & Jolene of Whitesboro, TX, her sister; Lisa Lawson & Scott of Lindsay, TX, other extended family and friends.

Graveside service will be held on Thursday, August 6, 2020, 10:00 A.M. at Macomb Cemetery, Collinsville, TX. Officiating will be Jackie Crisp. Interment will follow.

Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service, Denison, TX.

