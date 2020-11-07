Rhonda Gail Basham of Princeton, TX left this world to be with her Lord and Savior Oct 23, 2020 at the age of 64. She was born June 27, 1956 to Butch and Dorothy Weems in Celina, TX. She married the love of her life Virgil (Buddy) Basham in McKinney, TX and raised their three boys in Celina, TX. Rhonda touched many lives and formed lifelong friendships along her way. She was a member of Faith Baptist Church in Princeton.
Left behind to cherish her memory are her three sons and daughters in law, Clint and Kristie Basham of Calera, OK. Matthew Basham and Amy Edelhauser of Princeton, TX. Keylan and Kathrin Basham of McKinney, TX. Grandson's Blake and Brock Basham and Granddaughter Trinity Lee Basham. Fur baby Libby. Sisters Janice Stewart, Patsy McCallum and Linda Hester. Brothers Jimmy Weems, Tommy Weems, and Michael Weems, and numerous other loving family and friends.
She was proceeded in death by her husband Virgil, parents and sisters Judy Weems and Connie Ramblin.
A graveside service will be held Thursday, November 12, at 10am at Crossroads Cemetery in Celina, TX.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at http://protect-us.mimecast.com/s/JMh4CyPAVriN1NKgQCZWQFc?domain=bratcherfuneralhome.com
for the Basham family.