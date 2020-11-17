1/
RHONDA JEAN GONZALES
Rhonda Jean Gonzales, age 64, of Gainesville, Texas, passed away in Springfield, CO on Monday, November 9, 2020. Rhonda was born on May 17, 1956 in Gainesville, TX to Clyde Branch & Helen Ingram Branch.
Left to cherish her memory are her mother; Helen Taylor of Collinsville, TX, her children; Elena Branch of Gainesville, TX, Diana Branch of Gainesville, TX, Amanda Gonzales & Josiah of Springfield, CO, her brother; Michael Branch & Brenda of Florida, her nine grandchildren; her four great-grandchildren, other extended family and many friends.
A Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, 2:00 p.m. at Temple Baptist Church, 1811 E. California, Gainesville, TX, with Pastor Michael Branch officiating. Family and friends visitation will be Tuesday, November 17, 2020, 6-8 p.m. at Temple Baptist Church.
Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service, Denison, TX.

Published in The Herald Democrat on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
AMERICAN FUNERAL SERVICE - Denison
4312 West Crawford Street
Denison, TX 75020
903-463-6300
