RHONDA WHITLEY
HONEY GROVE–Funeral Service for Rhonda Whitley, age 61, will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2020, at 2 PM at the First Baptist Church in Honey Grove. Rev. Casey Rogers will officiate. Internment will follow at Oakwood Cemetery in Honey Grove. Visitation for Ms. Whitley will be held at Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home in Honey Grove from 7-8 Friday, September 4, 2020. Rhonda Rae Whitley passed away on September 2, 2020 Wednesday afternoon at Paris Regional Medical Center in Paris.
Rhonda was survived by her mother Charlotte Shannon of Honey Grove; daughters Ashley and husband Levi Cunningham of Honey Grove and Lauren Belyeu of Honey Grove; Brothers Craig and wife Vicky Bryant of Paris, Scottie and wife Sabrina of Honey Grove; sister Nerissa Darter and husband Michael of Honey Grove; Uncle Charles and wife Dollie Neeley of Honey Grove; Aunt Martha Burnsed of Honey Grove; 2 grandchildren.

Published in The Herald Democrat on Sep. 5, 2020.
