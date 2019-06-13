Home

Scoggins Funeral Home - Van Alstyne
637 W Van Alstyne Pkwy
Van Alstyne, TX 75495
(903) 482-5225
Memorial service
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
6:00 PM
Riata Rose Treadway Obituary
Riata Rose Treadway, of Mckinney, stillborn, died Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Medical City Mckinney.
A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 13 at Scoggins Funeral Home in Van Alstyne.
She is survived by her parents, Jeremy Treadway and Betina Matoni; her big sister, Dally Marie; grandparents, Mark Treadway of Mckinney, Sherry and Johnie Davis of Farmersville, and Robert and Patricia Jahn of Irving.Please visit the online registry at www.scogginsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat on June 13, 2019
