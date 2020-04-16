|
Ricardo Cuellar, age 68, of Denison, Texas passed away on Monday April 6, 2020. Ricardo was born January 25, 1952.
Ricardo is survived by his spouse, Diana Cuellar; sons Joe Richard Cuellar (Carrie Watkins) and Jeremy R. Cuellar (Aurora Escamilla - Cuella); daughters Cynthia Cuellar and Sandra Cuellar Salas (Mike Salas).
Ricardo was preceded in death by; brother Enriguez (Henry) Cuellar and sister Helen Amado.
Arrangements are under the direction of Bratcher Funeral Home, Denison, TX.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Apr. 16, 2020