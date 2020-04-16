Home

Bratcher Funeral Home
401 West Woodard
Denison, TX 750203138
(903) 465-2323
RICARDO CUELLAR


1952 - 2020
RICARDO CUELLAR Obituary
Ricardo Cuellar, age 68, of Denison, Texas passed away on Monday April 6, 2020. Ricardo was born January 25, 1952.
Ricardo is survived by his spouse, Diana Cuellar; sons Joe Richard Cuellar (Carrie Watkins) and Jeremy R. Cuellar (Aurora Escamilla - Cuella); daughters Cynthia Cuellar and Sandra Cuellar Salas (Mike Salas).
Ricardo was preceded in death by; brother Enriguez (Henry) Cuellar and sister Helen Amado.
Arrangements are under the direction of Bratcher Funeral Home, Denison, TX.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Apr. 16, 2020
