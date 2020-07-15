Or Copy this URL to Share

SHERMAN-Mr. Richard Allen McKinney, 74, of Sherman, died on Sunday July 12, 2020 at Carrus Specialty Hospital.

He is survived by his daughter Mary Francis Lane, of Farmersville, LA, siblings Arlene Blanton, Lula Polk, Gloria F. Wilson (Cliff), Olene McKinney (Bettye), Ariyliss McKinney (Gwen), and Casey Lee McKinney (Starla), and companion Annette Robbins.

Funeral services will be held Friday July 17, 2020 at 11:00am at New Hope Christian Church Fellowship in Denison, TX. Visitation will be Thursday July 16, from 10:00am to 6:00pm at Cravens Funeral Home in Sherman.

