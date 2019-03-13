Resources More Obituaries for Richard Levacy Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Richard Anton Levacy

Obituary Flowers Dr. Richard Anton Levacy, formerly of Denison, died Wednesday, March 6, 2019. Far more important than the facts concerning his death is the life he lived.

After graduating from Denison High School in 1963, he worked his way through Austin College, and then graduated with honors at University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston and completed his residency at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston. He was a veteran of the United States Army Medical Corps and an Honorary Member of the 101st Airborne Division. Dr. Levacy arrived in Beaumont in 1977 to begin to practice ophthalmology.

He is survived by his wife Mary Grace; sons David (Renata) Nichols of Prague, Czech Republic; Michael (Nicole) Nichols of Austin, Ryan Levacy of Austin; daughters Catherine (Kendall) Cockrell of Houston, and Dr. Elizabeth Levacy (Ryan) Foley of Miami, Florida; eleven grandchildren; sisters Rebecca (Ted) Downing of Denison and Rhonda (Morgan) Ray of Denison.

A Celebration of Life for Dr. Levacy's family and friends will begin at 5 p.m. Sunday March 17, 2019, at Tony's Place on the Bayou, 1517 Hille brandt Acres,Beaumont.

Per Dr. Levacy's wishes or 'Tony' as his friends called him, in lieu of flowers, buy a case of MGD and enjoy it by the water with friends, or order a gin and tonic and a prime filet. Unless you order it well done. Then just don't even bother. He would also like you to go see the remake of the Dark Crystal.