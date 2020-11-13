1/1
RICHARD ARTHUR WYRICK
Richard Arthur Wyrick, 76, died peacefully the evening of his birthday, May 21, 2020, at his home in San Antonio, Texas. Present at his death was his ex-wife, Beverly Davis.
Richard was born on May 21, 1944, in Albuquerque, New Mexico. He was the second child of Mary Thomasine (Keene) Wyrick, and Arthur Moore Wyrick. His parents' hometown was Sherman, Texas, but the family moved numerous times across the United States as Richard's father managed numerous retail stores in New Mexico, Ohio, Idaho, Washington, and Oregon, before returning home to Sherman to retire.
Richard graduated from high school in Portland, Oregon. He received a Bachelor of Science degree from the honors college at the University of Oregon in Eugene, Oregon, and a master's degree and a doctoral degree in clinical psychology from the University of Arizona in Tucson in 1972.
After working as an assistant professor in the Department of Psychiatry at the University of North Carolina School of Medicine, Richard took a position as staff psychologist at Audie Murphy Memorial Veterans' Hospital in San Antonio, Texas. He made San Antonio his home and retired in 2017 after 39 years of service to veterans at the VA hospital.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Patricia Pappenhagen. He is survived by his son, David Wyrick, and daughter, Charlotte Wyrick, as well as his nephew, Ronald Pappenhagen, and nieces, Laura Pappenhagen Lazzerini, and Karen Beth Pappenhagen.
Richard was a skilled clinician and teacher, widely respected by staff, colleagues, students, and patients for his insights and dedication to his work and the profession of clinical psychology. He will be missed by his family, friends, and colleagues.

Published in The Herald Democrat on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
