Richard Cortez Brown was born August 25, 1947 in Waterbury, Connecticut. He graduated from Irving High School in Irving, Texas in 1965. Richard served his country in the United States Army, as a Vietnam era veteran. He was a radio operator serving as a Sargent with the 159th ENGR Group. He studied Business at Grayson College and graduated with Associate Degree. His career spanned over 40 years in the telecommunication engineering field prior to his retirement in 2010.
Richard met Cheri Roberts in 1964. They were married on July 29, 1966 in Sherman, Texas. Together they raised two children: Richard E. Brown and Kristi M. Maniet.
His passion was his family, and as an avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed teaching his children and his grandsons how to hunt, fish, camp, and understand survival skills. He taught them about being honorable in all things, to be kind, respectful, and trustworthy. He led by example. He always said, "Make a plan, then stick to it".
As a historian Richard spent the last several years researching his family origins. He took pride in knowing that he was leaving a rich historical heritage for all of his family. Richard was proud of his Chickasaw heritage and honored his membership in the Chickasaw Warrior Society.
Richard is survived by his wife, Cheri, son, Richard E. Brown, and his wife Ronni Brown, of Southlake, his daughter, Kristi Maniet, and her husband, Robert Maniet, their children, (Richard's pride and joy, his grandsons), Jaycob, Kaleb, Noah, and Luke Miller, all of Sherman, his step grandchildren Brittan Rojas of Grapevine and Jason Shuffield of Southlake and step great grandchildren Riley, Anaka , and Luke Rojas of Grapevine. His nephews Hans Hansen of California and Linnquist Hansen of Norway, and Tim and Kevin Brown of McGregor, his brother-in-law Gary Roberts and wife Regina of Sherman and nephews Jeremy Roberts and wife Natalie of Sherman, Ryan Roberts and wife Elaine of Pottsboro, Derrick Roberts and wife Emily of Whitesboro along with many other precious family members.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents Oscar and Elizabeth Olsen, and Martin and Oma Brown, his parents, Ray and Edna Brown, his sister, Linda Hansen, and brother, Raymond Brown.
The family has entrusted Waldo Funeral Home in Sherman, Texas with the arrangements. A Memorial Service is scheduled for Saturday January 4, 2020 at 1pm at Waldo Funeral Home Sherman, TX 75090.
Gary Roberts will officiate the ceremony. The register book can be signed online at waldofuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Jan. 2, 2020