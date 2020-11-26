1/1
RICHARD D. MATHEWS
1952 - 2020
November 25, 1952-November 22, 2020
Richard D. Mathews of Denison, TX entered into Heaven November 22, 2020 with his family by his side. Born in Spokane, WA to Overton and Hazel Mathews. There first of three children. He loved GOD, JESUS, and his family.
After serving in the United States Navy he married Jennifer C. Kelsey, January 7, 1978. He worked for Texas Instruments and MEMC for 31 years before working at Ruiz foods for 6-7 years. Richard and Jennifer had three sons, Richard II, Troy and Jeffrey.
He loved many things in life and enjoyed each one. He was known for becoming an air guitar extraordinaire. He loved his grandsons, Chase and Collin. Richard was a loving and caring husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend to so many people. He will be greatly missed.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Overton and Hazel, son, Troy and many loved ones. He is survived by son, Richard II and wife, Jennifer, son, Jeffrey and wife, Chastity, brother, Paul and wife, Irene, sister, Laura and ex wife, Jennifer.
Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, November 27, 2020 at Reflecting His Glory in Denison. Private interment will be held in DFW National Cemetery in Dallas. Family and friends will gather to visit from 10-11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Condolences may be registered online at http://www.fisherfh.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.

Published in The Herald Democrat on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Reflecting His Glory
NOV
27
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Reflecting His Glory
Funeral services provided by
Fisher Funeral Home - Denison
604 W. Main
Denison, TX 75020
903-464-9200
