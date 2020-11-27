Richard D. Mathews of Denison, TX, passed away November 22, 2020 with his family by his side.

He is survived by son, Richard II and wife, Jennifer, son, Jeffrey and wife, Chastity, brother, Paul and wife, Irene, sister, Laura and ex wife, Jennifer.

Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, November 27, 2020 at Reflecting His Glory in Denison. Private interment will be held in DFW National Cemetery in Dallas. Family and friends will gather to visit from 10-11 a.m. Friday at the church.

Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.

