Richard Sidney DeLong, 86 passed away on June 3, 2020 in a Fort Smith hospital. He was born in Hamburg, PA October, 21 1933. After graduating from Hamburg High School, he was signed to play professional baseball with the Braves organization. He was drafted into the Army and served at Fort Chaffee and later overseas in Germany. After his discharge, he settled in Fort Smith with his wife Valeria, both lifelong members of Saint Boniface church, and worked at Baldor electric for 2 decades. His love of baseball led him to open DeLong's House of Baseball, a sports memorabilia shop which he operated for about 25 years. Throughout his life, he was closely associated with the Boys and Girls clubs of Fort Smith. His volunteer service began in the 1960's and he continued into 2014, helping his grandsons Jeremy and Joshua coach their first teams. He also umpired countless games at Hunts Park, Ben Geren, and other facilities. He also coached several basketball teams at the Jeffrey Boys Club. He was later inducted into the Boys and Girls Club Alumni Association Hall of Fame. Dick was an avid fisherman and sports fan who thoroughly enjoyed coaching, announcing football games at Hunts Park, and teaching kids the fundamentals of the game. He was a devoted husband and father who will be sorely missed by family and friends.
Funeral Service will be at 3:00 P.M. Friday at Fentress Mortuary Chapel. Interment will be at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith. Arrangements are under the direction of Fentress Mortuary of Fort Smith.
Richard is preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Valeria, and his great granddaughter Gemma. He is survived by his daughter Donna Brown of Muldow; two sons, Mike DeLong of Sherman, TX and Pat DeLong of Pensacola, Fl; six grandchildren, Jeremy and Joshua Brown, Brenna Lewis and Brice DeLong, Crystal Stanley and Richard A DeLong, four great grandchildren, Landon, Tanner, Brooks, and Greyson.
Pallbearers will be Leroy Brown, Marty Hoyt, Justin Hoyt, Jeremy Brown, Joshua Brown, Brice DeLong, and Richard A. DeLong.
Viewing will be from 10:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M. Thursday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Fort Smith Boys and Girls Club, 4905 N. O St., Ft Smith, AR 72903 or the Boys and Girls Club of Sherman, TX, PO Box 452, Sherman, TX 75091.
To view the online guestbook, go to www.fentressmortuary.com
Funeral Service will be at 3:00 P.M. Friday at Fentress Mortuary Chapel. Interment will be at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith. Arrangements are under the direction of Fentress Mortuary of Fort Smith.
Richard is preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Valeria, and his great granddaughter Gemma. He is survived by his daughter Donna Brown of Muldow; two sons, Mike DeLong of Sherman, TX and Pat DeLong of Pensacola, Fl; six grandchildren, Jeremy and Joshua Brown, Brenna Lewis and Brice DeLong, Crystal Stanley and Richard A DeLong, four great grandchildren, Landon, Tanner, Brooks, and Greyson.
Pallbearers will be Leroy Brown, Marty Hoyt, Justin Hoyt, Jeremy Brown, Joshua Brown, Brice DeLong, and Richard A. DeLong.
Viewing will be from 10:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M. Thursday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Fort Smith Boys and Girls Club, 4905 N. O St., Ft Smith, AR 72903 or the Boys and Girls Club of Sherman, TX, PO Box 452, Sherman, TX 75091.
To view the online guestbook, go to www.fentressmortuary.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Jun. 4, 2020.