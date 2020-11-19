Richard Dias (Rico the Clown) passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Wilson N Jones Regional Medical Center in Sherman, Texas.

Richard is survived by the love of his life, Nancy Dias, and children, Cheri Rigor, Lisa Reeves, Dominic Dias, and Michelle Brandon, seven grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren, five brothers and one sister.

Graveside service with military honors will be held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at DFW National Cemetery in Dallas, Texas with Pastor Mark Roach officiating.

Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.

