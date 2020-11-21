1/1
RICHARD DIAS
1946 - 2020
{ "" }
Richard Dias
(Rico the Clown)
My beloved one went home to be with our Father in Heaven on November 14, 2020. Richard was born March 5, 1946 to Dominic and Deolinda Dias in Valero, California He proudly served his country in Vietnam from 1960 to 1966.
Richard loved to put a smile on the face of a child. He made balloon animals from Texas to California. People would remember him and say, "that's the Balloon Man". Richard was truly a blessing to all and will be dearly missed.
Richard is survived by the love of his life, Nancy Dias, and children, Cheri Rigor (Joe), Lisa Reeves (James), Dominic Dias (Melissa), and Michelle Brandon (David), 7 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, 5 brothers and 1 sister. Richard was preceded in death by his parents, Dominic and Deolinda Dias and sister, Robin Roberts.
Graveside service with military honors will be held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at DFW National Cemetery in Dallas with Pastor Mark Roach officiating.
Condolences may be registered online at www.fisherfh.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.

Published in The Herald Democrat on Nov. 21, 2020.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Graveside service
10:00 AM
DFW National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Fisher Funeral Home - Denison
604 W. Main
Denison, TX 75020
903-464-9200
