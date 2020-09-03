1/
RICHARD GRAHAM HUBBARD
1963 - 2020
Richard Graham Hubbard, age 57, of Honey Grove, Texas passed away Monday evening, August 31, 2020 at Paris Regional Medical Center in Paris, Texas. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Wise Funeral Home.
Fond memories of Richard will forever be remembered and cherished by his surviving family members; son, Richard Hubbard II of Lawton, Oklahoma; brothers, Jimmy Earl Hubbard and wife Tricia of Bonham, Texas and Todd Hubbard and wife Dawn of Ravenna, Texas; brother-in-law, Mickey Shepard of Honey Grove, Texas; 2 granddaughters, numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Published in The Herald Democrat on Sep. 3, 2020.
