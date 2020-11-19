1/1
RICHARD JAY JACOBSON
1932 - 2020
August 21, 1932 –
November 16, 2020
Richard Jay Jacobson, age 88, of Pottsboro, TX, passed away, with his family near, at his residence on Monday, November 16, 2020. Richard was born on August 21, 1932 in Magna, Utah to Siguard Julian Jacobson & Corilla Jane Jones Jacobson. He married the love of his life, Betty Lou Gerber Jacobson, on June 20, 1951 in Granger, Utah. He was a civilian technician of the United States Air Force working at Hill Air Force Base. He medically retired after being injured in an air craft's speed brakes and later entered full retirement. He will be greatly missed by all.
Left to cherish his memory are his children; Doug Jacobson & Jolene of Utah, Dee Jacobson & Barbara of Utah, Debra Gerber & Boyd of Utah, Denise Cosson & Donovan of Pottsboro, TX, Diana Morrison & Cliff of Plano, TX, Darla Lindstrom of Ft. Worth, TX, his brother; Jack Jacobson of Utah, numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other extended family & many friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife Betty Lou Gerber Jacobson, his parents; Siguard and Corilla Jacobson, his brothers and sisters; Peggy Carter, Siguard Jacobson, Donald Jacobson, Sandra Isakson, Lola Stockseth, and Joyce Perkins
No Services are planned at this time.

Published in The Herald Democrat on Nov. 19, 2020.
