Richard Karl Earnhart, 62, of Colbert, died Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Texoma Medical Center in Denison.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at American Funeral Service in Denison. Interment will be at Garden of Memory Cemetery in Colbert following the service. A family visitation will be held one hour prior to the funeral.
He is survived by his children, Jonathan Michael Earnhart of Colbert, and Benjamin Karl Earnhart of Durant; mother, Thelma Alene Tucker; step-father, John Tucker; step-children, Merri Granger of Atoka, Jenny Haertling of Colbert, and Coy; sister, Melba Wright (Butch) of Sherman; brothers, Paul Wesley Earnhart (Nicole) of Denison, and Thomas Dale Earnhart; and three grandchildren.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Nov. 29, 2019