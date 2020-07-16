RICHARD MCKINNEY

SHERMAN–Mr. Richard Allen McKinney, age 74 of Sherman, passed away on Sunday July 12, at Carrus Specialty Hospital in Sherman.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, July 17, at New Hope Christian Fellowship in Denison. Burial will follow at Bethel Bells Cemetery.
Richard was born to parents Arylis McKinney, Sr. and Hattie Goodman-McKinney on May 16, 1946 in Bethel Bells, TX.
He graduated from Fred Douglas High School in 1964, and attended Grayson College. Richard worked at Wilson N Jones Hospital as a Chef from 1965 and retired in 2008.
He was a member of the Friendly Church Of God in Christ in Sherman.
Richard is survived by his daughter Mary Frances Lane of Farmerville, LA, Stepdaughter Markeyla Bolton of Pittsburgh, TX, mother Hattie Goodman-Knight, sisters; Arlene Blanton, Lula Polk, and Gloria Faye (Clifford) Wilson, brothers; Olene (Betty) McKinney, Arylis (Gwen) McKinney Jr, and Casey (Starla) McKinney all of Sherman, devoted companion Annette Robbins, and a host of other relatives and friends. Public viewing will take place from 10 am - 6 pm Thursday. The McKinney family is under the Personal Care of the Cravens Funeral Home in Sherman (903) 893-6110. Condolences can be made online at www.cravensfuneralhome.com