Richard Ervin Neasbitt, 81, passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020, at Baylor Medical Center in Waxahachie, Texas.
Mr. Neasbitt is survived by his beloved family: spouse, Mary Sue Neasbitt; son, Michael Neasbitt; daughter, Shelly Hill; step son, David Lee Blake; ten grandchildren; several greatgrandchildren; brothers, Donald Neasbitt, Charles Neasbitt, Glenn Neasbitt; and sister, Lee Wanda Shepard.
Graveside services were held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, May 14, 2020 at Fairview Cemetery in Denison, Texas with Pastor Chuck McQueen officiating.
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison, Texas.
Published in The Herald Democrat on May 15, 2020