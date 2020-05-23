|
|
On Wednesday, April 1, 2020, Richard P. Jarrell, Jr., loving husband, father of two children, four grand-children and two great grand-children, passed away at the age of 86.
Richard was born on August 15, 1933, in Dallas, TX to Richard P. Jarrell, Sr. and Dovie Mae Beaird Jarrell. He was raised in Sherman, TX and graduated from Sherman High School, Class of 1951. He attended Austin College until his active service in the U. S. Navy. Following his service, he returned to Austin college where he earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in 1959. He married Jeanette Hollenbaugh on February 22, 1959 at Westminster Presbyterian Church. They raised one son, Clay and daughter Andrea.
Richard was an artist and had a love for 50's music, he also enjoyed sports, fishing and boating on Lake Tyler. In college he enjoyed being a cheerleader for 3 years where he could share his infectious spirit. During this time, he met Jeanette, the love of his life. They celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary this year. Together they enjoyed spending time with family, dancing the jitterbug, shopping for antiques and working in the yard. He found much joy in making everyone laugh, particularly his grand-children who all found much love and laughter when visiting their Papa. He attended Marvin United Methodist church where his kindness and compassionate spirit was felt for 47 years. His smile brightened each heart it touched and his gentleness and fun-loving spirit captured children's hearts.
Richard is survived by his wife, Jeanette, his children Clayton Jarrell, Kelly; daughter Andrea Nipp, Mike; and four grand-children Lauren Moorse, Cody; Chad Jarrell, Lindsay; Clayton Drew McClendon, Whitney McClendon and two great grand-children Hayden Huckabee and Clayton Moorse and several cousins, nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father, mother, sister and brother.
A private graveside service for the immediate family was held on April 4, 2020 at Cathedral in the Pines and officiated by Rev. Gerry Giles, Executive Pastor of Marvin Methodist Church.
Published in The Herald Democrat on May 23, 2020