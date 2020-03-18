|
|
|
TRENTON–Memorial services for Richard Petter Agan, age 86, of Trenton, TX will be held Friday, March 20, 2020, 10:00 am at the Cross Pointe Baptist Church, 22025 SH 78, Leonard, TX 75452. Mr. Agan passed away Saturday, March 14th at the TMC Hospital in Bonham.
Officiating the service will be Bro Ed Long and Bro Gary Gage. Visitation will be held Thursday, March 19, 2020 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. also at Cross pointe Baptist Church.
Richard is survived by his daughter-Donna Agan and husband Larry Mowatt of Allen, TX, sons-Richard Agan and wife Diane of Melissa, Rocky Agan and wife Cathy of Blue Ridge, Ricky Pollan and wife Susan of Trenton, and Randy Pollan and wife Anessa of Trenton, 11 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by five brothers, Son, David, Jack, Donald and Robert.
Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home in Bonham is in charge of arrangements.
Floral arrangements can be made with Bonham Floral - 903-583-3624 or Lanes Florist in Bonham 903-583-4040.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 18, 2020