Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home - Bonham
2022 North Center
Bonham, TX 75418
(903) 583-5555

RICHARD PETTER AGAN

Send Flowers
RICHARD PETTER AGAN Obituary
TRENTON–Memorial services for Richard Petter Agan, age 86, of Trenton, TX will be held Friday, March 20, 2020, 10:00 am at the Cross Pointe Baptist Church, 22025 SH 78, Leonard, TX 75452. Mr. Agan passed away Saturday, March 14th at the TMC Hospital in Bonham.
Officiating the service will be Bro Ed Long and Bro Gary Gage. Visitation will be held Thursday, March 19, 2020 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. also at Cross pointe Baptist Church.
Richard is survived by his daughter-Donna Agan and husband Larry Mowatt of Allen, TX, sons-Richard Agan and wife Diane of Melissa, Rocky Agan and wife Cathy of Blue Ridge, Ricky Pollan and wife Susan of Trenton, and Randy Pollan and wife Anessa of Trenton, 11 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by five brothers, Son, David, Jack, Donald and Robert.
Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home in Bonham is in charge of arrangements.
Floral arrangements can be made with Bonham Floral - 903-583-3624 or Lanes Florist in Bonham 903-583-4040.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of RICHARD's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -