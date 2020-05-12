|
On Friday, May 8, 2020, Richard Scott Bechtel, devoted and loving husband and father, and owner of Car Wrap City, passed away suddenly at the age of 44 at Wilson and Jones Hospital in Sherman, TX. At the center of Scott's world and the reason for all he did were his son, Aleksander (from his first marriage) and his wife Tatiana.
Scott was born on May 11, 1975 in Charlotte, NC. He was bright, did well in school, and growing up he planned to become an architect. As a young man he loved to write poems, draw, play the saxophone, and play high school football. Eventually aviation became his passion and, following graduation, he joined the US Air Force where he served his country with honor. He was proud to serve as a Crew Chief of KC-10. He was honorably discharged in 1995 to take care of his dad, Richard Bechtel. Together they operated a father and son business, working side by side for many years at The Pallet and Crating Company.
Scott was never a follower and preferred to make his own path in life. He created several successful businesses from the ground up, creating work and opportunities for others. He was very generous and would assist any charitable organization, and in doing so, touched so many lives. He was an enthusiastic supporter of Women Rock Inc., , Honor One, Gary Sinise Foundation, Frontiers of Flight Museum, North Texas Montessori Academy, Sherman and Locust Fire Departments, as well as sponsored multiples race cars and events at Texas Motorplex.
Scott is preceded in death by his grandfather J.C. Salyer, grandparents Susan and Roy Bechtel, and newborn daughter from his first marriage - Aleksandra Sophia Bechtel.
He is survived by his wife, Tatiana Marcum, son Aleksander Scott Bechtel, parents Rick Bechtel and Karen Salyer, sister Shannon McCurry Smith and her husband Kevin, grandmother Louise Shorter, aunt Sharon Love, aunt Janet Rowe, aunt Susan McDonald, cousins Todd Bechtel, Mark Rowe, and Donny Rowe, mother-in-law Klara Kayumova, and sister-in-law Nadezhda Khainovskaya.
Scott will be dearly missed by his many friends and family who counted on his calm reassurance, wisdom, and generosity throughout the years. He had a quiet faith and strength of character and he was exactly the kind of man this world needs. He will be remembered and carried in our hearts forever.
Arrangements are being handled by Bratcher's Funeral Home in Denison, TX. Visitation/Family Night will take place at the funeral home chapel on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 from 5:30 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. The funeral service will take place in the funeral home chapel Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Following the service is a private / family-only graveside ceremony performed by Orthodox Priest, Fr. John of Saint Seraphim Cathedral.
Published in The Herald Democrat on May 12, 2020