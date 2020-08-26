Richard William Steele 76, of Colbert, Oklahoma passed away Saturday morning August 22, 2020 at his home with his family at his side. Surviving are his Wife Veila Ann Steele of the home, Colbert, OK. Sons John H. Mueller, Bill Haggard and Richard L. Steele. Stepson Rob Ricketson of Washington State. Brothers Arnold Steele, James R. Steele and David C. Steele all of Cartwright, OK. Sisters Carol A. Peebles of Achille, OK. and Marie Mason of Cartwright, OK and many Nieces, Nephews, cousins, family and 4 Grandkids.

A Funeral for Richard William Steele will be held at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Cunningham Funeral Home with Pastor Troy Phillips officiating. Burial will follow in the Garden of Memory Cemetery in Colbert, OK. Family night will be held from 6-7 Tuesday evening at the Funeral Home. Arrangements are entrusted to Cunningham Funeral Home in Colbert, Oklahoma.

