Rick Stilwell, 64, of Durant, died Monday, October 7, 2019.
A celebration of life will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at the Victory Life Church in Durant. Pastor Lee Armstrong and Pastor Rick Smith will officiate. A family visitation will be held from 7 to 8 p.m. at the Holmes-Coffey-Murray Funeral Home in Durant. His final resting place will be the Highland Cemetery in Durant.
He is survived by his wife, Terri Stilwell; children, Rickey Gene Stilwell of Durant, Brandon Stilwell of Oklahoma City; and Sarah Simmons of Durant; siblings, Larry Gene Stilwell of Durant, Tammy Harman of Ponce Inlet, FL, and Gena Belcher of Mead; and seven grandchildren.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Oct. 10, 2019