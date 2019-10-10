Home

Services
Holmes~Coffey ~ Murray Funeral Home - Durant
121 N. 5th Ave.
Durant, OK 74701
580-924-3331
Calling hours
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Holmes~Coffey ~ Murray Funeral Home - Durant
121 N. 5th Ave.
Durant, OK 74701
Celebration of Life
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Victory Life Church
Durant,, OK
Resources
1955 - 2019
Rick Stilwell Obituary
Rick Stilwell, 64, of Durant, died Monday, October 7, 2019.
A celebration of life will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at the Victory Life Church in Durant. Pastor Lee Armstrong and Pastor Rick Smith will officiate. A family visitation will be held from 7 to 8 p.m. at the Holmes-Coffey-Murray Funeral Home in Durant. His final resting place will be the Highland Cemetery in Durant.
He is survived by his wife, Terri Stilwell; children, Rickey Gene Stilwell of Durant, Brandon Stilwell of Oklahoma City; and Sarah Simmons of Durant; siblings, Larry Gene Stilwell of Durant, Tammy Harman of Ponce Inlet, FL, and Gena Belcher of Mead; and seven grandchildren.
Please visit the online registry at www.holmescoffeymurray.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Oct. 10, 2019
