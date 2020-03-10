Home

POWERED BY

Services
Holmes~Coffey ~ Murray Funeral Home - Durant
121 N. 5th Ave.
Durant, OK 74701
580-924-3331

RICKEY YOUNG

Send Flowers
RICKEY YOUNG Obituary
Rickey Young, a resident of Davis, OK entered into his eternal rest and joined his Savior in Sulphur, Oklahoma on March 4, 2020 at the age of 68.
Family hour will be before the service from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at the First Baptist Church-Student Worship Center, Durant, OK. The service will begin at 11:00 AM with Pastor Garry McNeill, Bro. James Robinson and Elmer Whitehead officiating. Rickey's final resting place will be the Highland Cemetery in Durant.
Mr. Young is survived by one brother, Clay Young (Debbie) of Monument, CO. The family asked that in lieu of flowers memorials be made to a . Services under the direction of Holmes~Coffey~Murray Funeral Home in Durant, OK
Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of RICKEY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -