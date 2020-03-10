|
Rickey Young, a resident of Davis, OK entered into his eternal rest and joined his Savior in Sulphur, Oklahoma on March 4, 2020 at the age of 68.
Family hour will be before the service from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at the First Baptist Church-Student Worship Center, Durant, OK. The service will begin at 11:00 AM with Pastor Garry McNeill, Bro. James Robinson and Elmer Whitehead officiating. Rickey's final resting place will be the Highland Cemetery in Durant.
Mr. Young is survived by one brother, Clay Young (Debbie) of Monument, CO. The family asked that in lieu of flowers memorials be made to a . Services under the direction of Holmes~Coffey~Murray Funeral Home in Durant, OK
Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 10, 2020