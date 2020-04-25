|
Surrounded by his loving family, Ricky Byron Davis, 65, passed away at home on Saturday evening April 18, 2020. Ricky was born on September 20, 1954 to R.B. and Betty Jean Davis in Bowie, Texas. Ricky grew up in Denison and had many lifelong friends. He graduated from Denison High School in 1973 and attended Grayson County College. Ricky married Veronica Brown in June 1978, and they were married for almost 42 years and had two children and two grandchildren. Ricky and Roni loved traveling, especially spur-of-the-moment road trips, but Rick's greatest enjoyment was getting together with family and friends.
Ricky is survived by his wife, Veronica, by Cliff and Navette Davis of Prosper, Texas and their daughter, Kaymann Davis, by Carla Davis and Richard Parker of McKinney, Texas and their son Caiden Parker, and by his sisters, Tawana Crawford of New Castle, Virginia, and Sherri Lamar of Pottsboro, Texas. He is also survived by brothers and sisters in law James Brown, Marie and Ronnie Hall, Bud Crawford, Kenny Lamar, James Hicks, and by many nieces and nephews and cousins.
Ricky was preceded in death by his parents R.B. and Jean Davis, by Bobby and Betty Brown, and by sister-in-law Carrie Hicks. He was a member of Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church.
Ricky liked being outdoors and worked in construction for several years before starting a backhoe service which he owned and operated for twenty years. A heart attack at age 47 ended Rick's ability to run heavy equipment so he became a pawn broker at Denison Pawn & Sporting Goods for the next fifteen years. This was a natural fit for him as he enjoyed visiting with people and his wife told him he brought home much more interesting stories from the pawn shop than from digging in the dirt. After retirement, Ricky finally got to be the piddler he always wanted to be. He really enjoyed hanging out in his shop, working through a list of home projects, visiting with good neighbors, and reading books.
Most people who know Ricky knew that he battled serious health problems for many years without complaint, and can appreciate that he is now at rest with no more hospital stays, surgeries, tests, doctor appointments, checking his sugar, insulin shots, dialysis, wound care or pain. Ricky was fortunate to have many excellent specialists and surgeons, and his family especially thanks Cardiologist Dr. Asad Karim for his extraordinary care over the past 18 years. The family also recognizes and thanks medical staff who cared for him so many times at Baylor Heart Hospital in Plano, Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas, Baylor McKinney, Medical City Dallas, and Davita Denison Dialysis Center. Finally, the family thanks everyone at Guardian Hospice for their compassionate care.
Ricky personally selected and visited with his choice of pallbearers for his funeral. Unfortunately, because of the public gathering restrictions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, we are unable to follow through at this time with all of his plans. Therefore, Rick's honorary pallbearers are David Rainwater, Randal Forguson, James Brown, Ronnie Hall, James Hicks, Kenny Lamar, Bud Crawford, Joe Harrelson, Aubrey Griffin, and Steve Beals. The family will plan and announce a memorial service to honor the life of Ricky Davis as soon as public gatherings are allowed.
Arrangements are under the care of Bratcher Funeral Home, Denison.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Apr. 25, 2020