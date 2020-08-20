1/
RICKY EUGENE BOAZ
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share RICKY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ricky Eugene Boaz, age 67, of Gainesville, TX, passed away at his residence on Saturday, August 14, 2020.
He is survived by his children; Terry Rocha, Casey Jones, Donald Jones, Alia Thomas & Robert, his brothers & sisters; Mike Boaz, Dorothy Kidd, Gary Glenn, Stanley Glenn, Billie Holly, Charles Boaz, thirteen grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; other extended family and many friends.
The family is planning a service.
Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service, Denison, TX.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
AMERICAN FUNERAL SERVICE - Denison
4312 West Crawford Street
Denison, TX 75020
903-463-6300
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved