Ricky Eugene Boaz, age 67, of Gainesville, TX, passed away at his residence on Saturday, August 14, 2020.
He is survived by his children; Terry Rocha, Casey Jones, Donald Jones, Alia Thomas & Robert, his brothers & sisters; Mike Boaz, Dorothy Kidd, Gary Glenn, Stanley Glenn, Billie Holly, Charles Boaz, thirteen grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; other extended family and many friends.
The family is planning a service.
Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service, Denison, TX.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Aug. 20, 2020.