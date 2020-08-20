Or Copy this URL to Share

Ricky Eugene Boaz, age 67, of Gainesville, TX, passed away at his residence on Saturday, August 14, 2020.

He is survived by his children; Terry Rocha, Casey Jones, Donald Jones, Alia Thomas & Robert, his brothers & sisters; Mike Boaz, Dorothy Kidd, Gary Glenn, Stanley Glenn, Billie Holly, Charles Boaz, thirteen grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; other extended family and many friends.

The family is planning a service.

Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service, Denison, TX.

