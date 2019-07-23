|
Ricky Eugene Davis Sr., 62, died Sunday, July 21, 2019 in Denison.
A family visitation will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
He is survived by his sons, Ricky Davis Jr. of Throphy, TX, Brandon Davis of Alba, TX, Chrisopher Davis of Grand Prairie; daughters, Brandy Coleman of Teague, TX, and Davita McKeehan of Sherman; thirteen grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Published in The Herald Democrat on July 23, 2019