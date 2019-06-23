|
|
|
Ricky Lee Belcher, 62, of Denison, died Wednesday at Texoma Medical Center in Denison.
A celebration of life service for Mr. Belcher will be held at 2 p.m. Monday at Fisher Funeral Chapel. The Rev. Jason Anderson will officiate. Family visitation will be held one hour prior to service time at the funeral home.
Mr. Belcher is survived by his siblings, Randy Belcher of Ft. Worth, Ronnie Barnard of Sherman, Meralee Belcher of Wylie, and Lucy Villanueva of Sherman.
Published in The Herald Democrat on June 23, 2019
Read More