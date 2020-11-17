1/
RICKY PAUL COLLIER
Ricky Paul Collier, age 61, of Denison, TX, passed away at his residence on Wednesday, November 11, 2020. Ricky was born in Altus, OK to Al Collier & Faye Byrd Collier.
Left to cherish his memory are his children; Eric Collier & Chelsey of Denison, TX and Melissa Collier of Manfred, TX, his sister; Tammy Riddle & Billy of Denison, TX, his brothers; Bob Collier & Linda of Carl Junction, MO, Mike Collier & Betty of Altus, OK, Troy Walker & Kim of Denison, TX, his five grandchildren; other extended family and many friends.
The family is planning a service with the date to be announced.
Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service, Denison, Texas.

Published in The Herald Democrat on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
