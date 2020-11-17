Ricky Paul Collier, age 61, of Denison, TX, passed away at his residence on Wednesday, November 11, 2020. Ricky was born in Altus, OK to Al Collier & Faye Byrd Collier.

Left to cherish his memory are his children; Eric Collier & Chelsey of Denison, TX and Melissa Collier of Manfred, TX, his sister; Tammy Riddle & Billy of Denison, TX, his brothers; Bob Collier & Linda of Carl Junction, MO, Mike Collier & Betty of Altus, OK, Troy Walker & Kim of Denison, TX, his five grandchildren; other extended family and many friends.

The family is planning a service with the date to be announced.

Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service, Denison, Texas.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store