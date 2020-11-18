SHERMAN–Riley Clayton "R.C. Rock" Corzine, age 92, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 15, 2020 in Sherman, Texas.
He was born on March 7, 1928 in Floydada, Texas to Riley Elwood Corzine and Enard Rossiter Corzine. During his sophomore year of high school he joined the United States Navy, serving for 3 ½ years. He later was granted his high school diploma from Howe High School in 2002. After being discharged from the Navy in 1949, R.C. was employed by the Texas Highway Department where he earned the nickname "Hardrock", and retired in 1986 after 38 years of service. R.C. married his high school sweetheart, Ruth Knight on June 4, 1949. They have celebrated over 71 years of marriage. R.C. was a Deacon at New Heritage Baptist Church formerly East Sherman Baptist Church. He loved his Lord and enjoyed sharing Christ every chance he got. His hobbies included gardening, fishing with his wife, most of all spending time with his family.
R. C. is survived by his wife Ruth, two daughters, Janice Latham and husband Chuck of Fort Worth, Texas; Ruth Ann Bowen and husband Tom of Gunter, Texas. R.C. was blessed with four grandchildren, Clayton Bowen, Adam Bowen and wife Kassie, Cassie Latham and Colin Latham and four great grandchildren, Caleb Bowen, Landon Bowen, MacKenzie Bowen and Jax Bowen. He is also survived by his brother, Ron Corzine, sister, Jo Wood and brother, David Corzine.
He was preceded in death by his parents and three sisters, Mary Ann Bumpass, Katherine Stacey and Nancy Ainsworth.
Public viewing will be held on Thursday, November 19, 2020 from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 PM at the Waldo Funeral Home Chapel.
Arrangements are under the direction of Waldo Funeral Home in Sherman.
In Lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to New Heritage Baptist Church in Sherman.
