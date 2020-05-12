|
|
|
TOM BEAN–Robert A Hampton, 88 of Tom Bean TX, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, on Friday, May 8, 2020 at his home.
Bob is survived by his beloved wife Marjorie of almost 41 years. Robert is also survived by his daughters, Cara (Kelly) Hainey, Cameron MO, Melanie (John) Brown, St Louis MO, Lisa (Glen) Kolkmeyer, Odessa, MO, Regena (Don) Willoughby, Wellington MO, son Robert (Kelley)Hampton III, Mansfield TX, Dina (Scot) Kanaley, Plano TX, Tara (Jim) Shipp, North Augusta SC, and Lari (John) Hall, Howe TX. Bob has 26 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren and is expecting the first great-great grandchild arrival in November 2020. He is also survived by his sister Karen Kay (David) Blankenship, Gravois Mill, MO and many dearly loved brothers-in-law and sisters- in-law, nieces and nephews.
Funeral services for Bob will be held private for family only at Luella First Baptist Church, with Bro. John Hall officiating. The family has requested for the funeral services to be recorded and will be posted the following day on Bob's obituary wall for family and friends to view. A private graveside services will be held at the DFW National Cemetery, in Dallas, TX; at a later date.
Services are under the direction of Scoggins Funeral Home & Crematory, 637 W. Van Alstyne, Pkwy. Van Alstyne, TX, 75495. 903-482-5225.
Published in The Herald Democrat on May 12, 2020