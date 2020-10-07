WHITESBORO–Graveside funeral services for Robert Alan Wardlaw will be held at 2:00 PM Thursday October 8 at Highland Cemetery in Anna. Honorary pallbearers will be Tim Hampton, Mark Harper, Wesley Yates, and Randy Corbett. Mr. Wardlaw, 56, passed away Monday October 5 at Medical City of McKinney.
Robby was born April 26, 1964 in San Antonio to the late Billy Ralph Wardlaw and Mary (Burks) Wardlaw. He worked as a welder and was a passionate fisherman.
He leaves behind three beloved dogs, Daisy, Biggie, and Pumpkin Duty.
Mr. Wardlaw is survived by his mother, Mary Wardlaw of Whitesboro; lifelong partner, Cyndi McWhorter of Whitesboro; son, Billy Wardlaw of Whitesboro;
daughter, Ashley Barron of Canada; step-daughter, Haley Lummus of McKinney; and sister, Ellen Alexander of Grand Prairie.
The family will receive friends from 6:00-7:00 PM Wednesday October 7 at Waldo Funeral Home. The register book can be signed online at waldofuneralhome.com