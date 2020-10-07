1/1
ROBERT ALAN WARDLAW
1964 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ROBERT's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WHITESBORO–Graveside funeral services for Robert Alan Wardlaw will be held at 2:00 PM Thursday October 8 at Highland Cemetery in Anna. Honorary pallbearers will be Tim Hampton, Mark Harper, Wesley Yates, and Randy Corbett. Mr. Wardlaw, 56, passed away Monday October 5 at Medical City of McKinney.
Robby was born April 26, 1964 in San Antonio to the late Billy Ralph Wardlaw and Mary (Burks) Wardlaw. He worked as a welder and was a passionate fisherman.
He leaves behind three beloved dogs, Daisy, Biggie, and Pumpkin Duty.
Mr. Wardlaw is survived by his mother, Mary Wardlaw of Whitesboro; lifelong partner, Cyndi McWhorter of Whitesboro; son, Billy Wardlaw of Whitesboro;
daughter, Ashley Barron of Canada; step-daughter, Haley Lummus of McKinney; and sister, Ellen Alexander of Grand Prairie.
The family will receive friends from 6:00-7:00 PM Wednesday October 7 at Waldo Funeral Home. The register book can be signed online at waldofuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
7
Visitation
06:00 - 07:00 PM
WALDO FUNERAL HOME - SHERMAN
Send Flowers
OCT
8
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Highland Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
WALDO FUNERAL HOME - SHERMAN
619 N. TRAVIS ST.
Sherman, TX 75090
(903) 893-1101
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by WALDO FUNERAL HOME - SHERMAN

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved